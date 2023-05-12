For the Mothers: Non-Profit Awards $25K to Businesses Led by Moms

Founders First CDC, a national 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that empowers expansion in diverse founder-led, revenue-generating businesses, announced the winners of its Kitty Fund Grant today during a virtual press conference especially for mothers. More than 2,700 businesses applied for the grant and 25 recipients were selected, with women business owners receiving $1,000 each in cash. The grant recipients were selected from throughout the country, including California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Texas, serving a variety of industries – from energy consulting and creative strategy and graphic design to virtual bookkeeping, cleaning services, bakeries, eco-friendly tableware and more.

The recipients are as follows:

The Kitty Fund makes small investments in “mompreneurs” – mothers who are running employer-based small businesses with two or more employees – and was created in honor of Mother’s Day and Founder’s First CEO Kim Folsom’s late mother, Catherine “Kitty” Abrams Tadlock Webster. The purpose of the fund is to create opportunities for mothers to enhance, grow and sustain their businesses while also maintaining their family lives.

“Though women-led businesses help drive our economy forward and create jobs, women are less likely to be approved for small business loans than men, unfortunately,” said Shaylon Scott, executive director, Founders First CDC. “The Kitty Fund is specifically designed to give mothers the boost they need to start or improve their businesses.”

“I am incredibly grateful for the grant that I received, as it allowed me to focus on the crucial aspect of delegation. With the grant, I invested in marketing, specifically an email campaign strategy, which I was able to implement due to the following I had already built up on social media. Building an email list was the first step, which led me to realize the need for a robust CRM system that could handle email campaigns effectively. I used the grant funds to develop this system and hired someone to create consistent and engaging emails that would continuously interact with my potential and current clients,” said Denise Fernander, Founder, Mompreneur Success Academy. “Thanks to the grant, I was able to take my marketing strategy to the next level and reach a wider audience.”

Applications opened on March 21, 2023, and closed on April 17, 2023. Eligibility requirements for the microgrant included: businesses must be led by mothers who is the CEO, President or business owner; companies under $5 million in annual revenue with two or more employees qualify. Applications required a short video describing the company, who it serves and why that business should be awarded the grant.