8 Black-Owned Gift Ideas for First-Time Moms This Mother's Day

To all the mothers worldwide, know you’re still that girl.

As we celebrate Mother’s Day, let’s remember to embrace all first-time moms joining in on the celebration. Let’s do some leg work for the women who bear the adults of our future and shower them with luxurious gifts created by Black-owned entrepreneurs that will keep them feeling loved and appreciated year-round.

This Woman’s Work Soy Candle

Set the morning mood indoors with a lovely scented gift.

This Woman’s Work Candle is Frères Branchiaux’s ode to women everywhere, “especially to hard-working moms who give their all to make the world a better place for all of us,” the company’s three founders said. The brothers, Collin, Ryan, and Austin Gill, founded the candle company to give back. That includes donating 10 percent of profits to homeless shelters.

The candle is a vegan wax blend with hints of apple, peach, vanilla, amber, jasmine, and sandalwood, made to honor the dedication, hard work, compassion, and love mothers spread to all.

Potty Pillow

For moms that have recently given birth, trips to the bathroom are still frequent, according to InterMed.

Rena Queen created the ultimate gift for mothers to experience a cozy getaway in the restroom. Potty Pillow is the world’s first luxury lumbar support toilet pillow, a bathroom accessory developed to make trips to the bathroom more comfortable, especially for those who have medical conditions or are recovering from surgery, pregnancy, and postpartum.

“Potty Pillow luxuriously bridges the gap between your back and the toilet lid for Instant Comfort, Lumbar Support, and an Improved Posture resulting in a relaxed pelvic floor,” the company’s site explained.

Moms can get a one-of-a-kind gift for 25 percent off during Potty Pillow’s Mother’s Day sale.

Nubian Skin

Ade Hassan’s Nubian Skin will have moms feeling appreciated all day with items from her collection of lingerie and hosiery. Providing the essential underwear needs for women of color, Nubian Skin offers a selection of nude bras and skin-tone hosiery to cover the basics for every mom’s wardrobe.

Search through several collections, including the Naked Collection, Cotton Collection, Mesh Collection, Jaiye Collection, and Rafat Collection. A gift from Nubian Skin will celebrate the beauty of every complexion.

Nude Sugar

First-time moms have already gotten familiar with the touch of their child’s soft skin, but nothing is better than the gentle touch of the mom herself. Enhance her softness with a gift from Toni Braxton’s Nude Sugar collection.

Gift mom a bundle of items or pick individual products that she likes. Braxton’s brand features a Luxury Sugar Scrub, Refined Sugar Shower Gel and Body Lotion, Enriched Moisture Cream, and Sugar Plum Body Elixir.

The collection also includes travel-size items busy moms can toss into a purse and access on the go, such as the Luminous Splendor Hydrating Cream and Extra Enriched Moisture Cream.

Oh My Heavenly Hair

Balancing personal care and daily tasks might still feel unmanageable for first-time moms, leaving little time to think about a hair care routine. Oh My Heavenly Hair CEO Debra Hare-Bey has used her knowledge as a celebrity hairstylist to offer products to achieve the ultimate healthier hair care experience.

OMhh offers its Fab Cleanse Citrus Conditioning Duo, an interchangeable collection that combines hair and skin care, and features vegan ingredients perfect for scalp and body nourishment. The OMhh store also has spa bars, shampoos, and scrubs.

Lita by Ciara

Remember, Mother’s Day is one of the few times moms get some time off, but that doesn’t mean every mom wants to be in the house all day. If you’re thinking of celebrating the extraordinary women in your life with a night out on the town, make sure they are stepping out in style.

Lita by Ciara is the perfect fashion house to grab a gift that will make any mom feel sexy and confident. As a mom herself, Ciara Wilson knows a thing or two about what’s flattering and comfortable, especially for new mothers.

Surprise mom with almost anything. From a classic jumpsuit to a pair of fashionable sneakers, whatever sustainable clothing you gift her from the Lita collection will make her look good and feel even better.

Fenty Eau de Parfum

If you’re going to make sure mommy looks good, make sure she smells good, too, with Fenty Eau de Parfum, an intimate fragrance from Rihanna that combines hints of vanilla, blueberry, coconut, geranium, and patchouli. According to the singer, “Fenty Eau de Parfum is for remembering what’s real.”

Moms are sure to smile as they unwrap the warm floral scent shielded by a curved bottle of amber brown glass and touches of gold.

Buttah Skin

Going out is always fun. However, staying in is where the party’s at for some first-time mothers, and the gift of pampering is always special. Buttah Skin products by Dorion Renaud will surely make moms with melanin-rich skin tones smile this year. Renaud founded his skincare brand in 2018, with products targeting dryness, discoloration, oiliness, and blemishes and promising a radiant glow.

“I created Buttah from the spirit of my heritage,” Renaud said on the company’s website. It’s my goal to enrich your melanin, confidence, and soul with a lil’ Buttah baby.”

Motherhood can be challenging, but we hope these gift ideas can help make things easier for the new moms in our lives.