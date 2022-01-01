Noodles & Company and WOWorks Join Effort to Create 100 Black-Owned Franchises by End of 2023

Making them the first franchise companies to do so, Noodles & Company and WOWorks have adopted the Pathways to Black Franchise Ownership Program.

Noodles & Company is a fast-casual pasta concept with nearly 450 locations. WOWorks owns Saladworks, which calls itself the nation’s leading fast-casual salad brand.

The Multicultural Foodservice & Hospitality Alliance and 4thMVMT launched the Pathways to Black Franchise Ownership Program in October 2020 with a $2.5 million commitment from PepsiCo.

The development training program is a big deal as it is geared to help create 100 Black-owned franchise restaurants by late 2023.

Noodles & Company and WOWorks will be central Pathways partners and have officially added the program to their respective franchising development and unit growth strategies. That means those companies will provide qualifying participants with specialized Pathways training, coaching, mentoring and other support to open single as well as multi-unit franchise businesses.

Franchising has been popular with Black entrepreneurs for years as many select this path instead of traditional small businesses more rapidly than the overall population. Figures show about 31% of franchise businesses were owned by minorities, versus non-franchised businesses with roughly 19% minority ownership.

According to a recent report by Franchise Business Review, a national franchise market research firm, some franchises with the highest percentage of Black owners in various sectors include Tropical Smoothie Café, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Visiting Angels, Right at Home, Kona Ice, Next Home, Mathnasium Learning Centers, Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services, and Wingstop.

Black Americans often favor franchising too because it offers business ownership, an opportunity to build net worth and provide future wealth-building for individuals and their families.