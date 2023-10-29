North West is “graduating” this Halloween. However, instead of a cap and gown, the eldest West child is dressing up as her dad Kanye’s famed “Dropout bear” mascot, featured on his “Graduation” album cover.

The 10-year-old shared what fans can assume to be the original costume to celebrate the spooky holiday weekend. In her TikTok account shared with her mother, Kim Kardashian, North posted the costume on Oct. 28. The elementary schooler wore the famous mascot and flashed poses to some of Kanye’s tracks from the classic album, including “American Boy, “I Wonder” and “Can’t Tell Me Nothing.”

North West also wore a grey letterman jacket similar to the one that was featured on the cartoon cover art for the 2007 release. According to People, the imagery was created by Japanese artist Takashi Murakami, as the notable work became part of West’s brand as a caricature for the era of his artistry.

A prior iteration of the “Dropout bear” was worn by the rapper for his “The College Dropout” LP cover, with the project released in 2004. The bear made its real-life appearances with West as he did promotional appearances throughout those years.

The artist’s first child has frequently made references to her famous father through her TikTok. Having access to the timeless pieces associated with the multi-Grammy winner, North has also worn the long-sleeve, blue and orange striped Ralph polo from Ralph Lauren that also became a staple of her father’s public image.

While North has been making her social media presence known, her Halloween outfit this year is sure to tap into the nostalgia of Kanye West fans everywhere. A consistent favorite of North’s is the song “American Boy,” a song by Estelle featuring West, as she consistently supports her father’s music in her previous posts, often including her mother in videos featuring the throwback songs.

