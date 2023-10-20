North West Shares She Has Dyslexia On TikTok Live

North West, 10, revealed in a recent livestream with her mother that she has dyslexia. Although Kim Kardashian didn’t seem too fond of her sharing the information, the oldest child of Kim and Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, shared a bit about herself Oct. 18.

In the video clip shared on their joint TikTok account, North and Kim chatted with viewers. At the same time, an episode of The Kardashians played in the background, the family’s Hulu reality television series. As goofy filters flicked over their faces, North randomly said, “Guys, I have dyslexia. Do you even know what that is?”

Before North could elaborate any more about the revelation, Kim interjected. She playfully responded, “Northie, you are sure spilling the tea on here, OK.”

North didn’t seem to understand her mother’s desire for privacy and continued joking, asking if she should “drop an album.”

The 42-year-old media personality considered ending the TikTok livestream entirely if North didn’t stop. She told her daughter on camera, “I am going to get off this live right now because you are just saying way too much. I love you, but you know I purposely don’t talk about stuff that you are going through.”

In response to the threat of having to end their live stream video, North quickly responded, “I know, I know,” and moved on from the subject.

According to the Mayo Clinic, dyslexia is a learning disorder resulting from an alteration in language-processing regions of the brain. It is characterized by difficulties decoding words or “reading due to problems identifying speech sounds and learning how they relate to letters and words.”

North has been active on TikTok recently, posting dance videos, slime tutorials, and funny trends.

