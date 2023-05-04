Atlanta Hospital Shooting Suspect Reportedly Received Wrong Medication

The mother of the suspected shooter at an Atlanta hospital blames a medication regimen.

Minyone Patterson, the mother of 24-year-old Deion Patterson, who allegedly killed 39-year-old Amy St. Pierre, and left five others injured at Northside Hospital Medical Midtown, said her son received “messed up medication” used to treat seizure disorders before acting out.

“The damn VA gave him some messed up medication, and all he wanted was an Ativan,” the mother told The Daily Beast following the release of her son’s name by the Atlanta Police Department.

Staff and visitors were escorted out of the Atlanta hospital on Wednesday after Patterson became enraged and pulled out a handgun. Police said Patterson visited the outpatient facility with his mother for an appointment and opened fire on the 11th floor around noon. Patterson highjacked a white car and went on the run, causing what Cobb County Police Chief Stuart VanHoozer said was a “fairly chaotic” search.

Patterson’s mother cooperated with Atlanta officials as they searched for her son, later taking him into custody after locating him at a Cobb County apartment complex.

Video shows the moment Deion Patterson was taken into custody at a Cobb County apartment complex after a Midtown shooting that killed one and injured four more: https://t.co/rc7DYutOFu pic.twitter.com/zMj10tpOKe — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) May 4, 2023

Surveillance images were released by the Atlanta Police Department shortly after the shooting, where the suspect is seen wearing a gray hoodie, a bag, and gloves. The images showed the suspect holding an object that appeared to be a gun.

BOLO – Suspect is still at large. pic.twitter.com/M8GkXa8dmM — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) May 3, 2023

“We are heartbroken by today’s tragedy in Midtown Atlanta and join all Georgians in praying for those impacted and their loved ones,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a statement released Wednesday night. “We’re also thanking God for the brave local and state law enforcement who responded forcefully and without hesitation.”

According to Atlanta NPR affiliate WABE, Patterson was enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard in 2018 and was discharged in January as an electrician’s mate second class.