Now That’s A Serve! Serena Williams Launches New Multimedia Company, 926 Productions

Serena Williams continues to expand her business portfolio after retiring from tennis. In addition to her flourishing venture capital fund, the decorated tennis champion is also launching a new multimedia production company.

Williams’ 926 Productions was announced on Monday along with a first-look TV deal at Amazon Studios, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Staying true to her longtime brand of women’s empowerment, Williams will have Caroline Currier, former vice president of Grand Electric, serving as the president of the production company that’s aimed at amplifying women and diverse storytellers.

“With the launch of 926 Productions, we aim to elevate female and diverse voices through content that speaks to everyone,” Williams said.

“I’m so excited to begin this next chapter of my career alongside Caroline, a woman who understands the art of storytelling and is passionate about evolving the entertainment industry in new directions. I look forward to collaborating with her and developing unique projects that inspire audiences across all platforms.”

Currier is well-versed in her new role, having produced Kevin Hart’s True Story and Pete Berg’s upcoming opioid drama Painkiller while serving as senior VP of television at Grand Electric. Now Currier is excited to share her talent with a dominating female powerhouse she has regarded for some time.

“I have long admired Serena not only as one of the greatest athletes of all time but also a cultural icon,” Currier said.

“She is a once-in-a-generation talent who transcends sport and her commitment to excellence on and off the court is inspiring. As we bring our creative instincts together, I am thrilled to partner with Serena and build out a company that centers on championing impactful and entertaining stories yet to be told. Several projects are already underway, including the upcoming soccer documentary Copa 71, which relives the blockbuster events surrounding the 1971 Women’s World Cup, the first FIFA-recognised women’s international match. Williams and Currier are listed as executive producers of the film, and Venus Williams is also helping to produce the project.

The Williams sisters got their feet wet by producing their family biopic King Richard with their older sister, Isha Price. The film about their father garnered six Academy Award nominations, including best picture, with Will Smith winning for best actor minutes after his now-infamous encounter with Chris Rock.