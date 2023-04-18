The NUL Has Released Its Annual State of Black America Report

The National Urban League (NUL) has released its annual State of Black America report detailing the social, educational, and political issues Black Americans face today.

This year’s report, Democracy in Peril: Confronting the Threat Within, raises the alarm about the extremist ideology taking root in the nation’s classrooms, law enforcement, military institutions, and Congress. The NUL’s report also examines the rise and normalization of hate and white supremacy, how it results in misguided public policy, and the threat to our safety and democracy.

“Historically, the report was designed to ensure that the social and economic conditions of Black America were reported publicly on an annual basis,” NUL President Marc Morial told Black Enterprise. “The report is a detailed statistical snapshot of the social and economic conditions of Black America compared to white Americans.”

The report, released Saturday, used data and information from the Southern Poverty Law Center, the Anti-Defamation League, and the UCLA School of Law. The data shows how hate, white supremacy, and extremism have infiltrated the country’s politics, education, and other vital institutions.

“That means the entire movement to suppress the vote, to overturn elections, so if you will, disrupt democracy, like we saw in Tennessee with the expulsion of the two Black legislators, is energized, animated, and fueled by this hate movement in the United States,” said Morial. “Additionally, the effort to ban and suppress Black books, Black history teaching, and studies is also part of their agenda. So what we’re doing is not only calling it out, we’re connecting the dots, the reason being is for people to understand that this campaign of hate, supremacy, and extremism is a threat to everything we do because it’s a threat to democracy.”

The report also features essays and contributions from prominent political figures, including New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Kristen Clarke, Southern Poverty Law Center Director of the Intelligence Project Susan Corke, and Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

Morial said the rise of hate is coming at the same time President Joe Biden has selected the most diverse administration in U.S. history as part of the deep divisions concerning the future of the U.S.

“There’s a deep debate in the country about the future of the country; there’s a deep divide about where we are going, that’s what this says,” said Morial. “On one hand, you can have a diverse administration, a record number of Black judges, and an administration committed to racial equity. On the other hand, there are those out there who deeply resent the focus on racial equity, and we have to be clear-eyed that we have to persuade, encourage, and combat whatever is required for us to sustain these commitments and this progress.

The State of Black America also celebrates Morial’s two decades with the NUL and features a timeline of his milestones and accomplishments with the organization under his leadership.

The NUL will distribute the report to elected officials, university presidents, grassroots leaders, business leaders, and labor leaders.

“The report is free, and anyone can read it, which is why we want to say to people the report is available online, and you should take a look at it, read it, and absorb it,” Morial added.