From Front Row To Fingerprints: NYC Model Arrested Over Alleged $1M Luxury Heist In SoHo

A NYC model is facing charges for allegedly committing a $1 million robbery at a luxury boutique in SoHo.

Police arrested Abdallah Diaby Feb. 19 for his apparent connection to the high-stakes heist of 4Gseller boutique in New York City. In his seemingly double-life, Diaby is represented by the New York-based modeling agency TWO MGMT.

The slick robbery reportedly happened Dec. 1, leaving police stumped on who the culprits were. However, law enforcement finally caught up to one of the apparent suspects involved.

According to the New York Post, Diaby and three other perpetrators allegedly made out of the store with around $1 million in stolen goods. This included 20 Saint Laurent designer jackets, 30 handbags, 20 belts, and other pricey items.

“They took a lot of one of one, high-end merchandise. So, basically brands like Chrome Hearts and St. Laurent, a lot of custom pieces. They were just dropping them off the balcony, and someone was running it to the car,” shared the store’s owner, Tommy Macari, to CBS News, also adding that the robbery felt “kind of like the movies.”

The criminal complaint details that a silver Ford SUV was parked at the store around 4 a.m. The men disguised themselves as construction workers, complete with hard hats and a ladder, while the others served as lookouts. The robbers then proceeded to toss luxury items out a window and over a balcony to get into the car.

They drove away from the scene within minutes, beating the police’s arrival by just seconds.

“They were in and out of the store in four and a half minutes,” added Macari. “And 91 seconds later, the NYPD was here.”

While the other three men remain at large, security footage connected Diaby to the fashionable crime. The Bronx native was arraigned in Manhattan Criminal Court, but was released on supervision without bail. The working model also left a job in California to appear in court, as reported by The Grio.

The NYC model now faces charges of grand larceny, burglary, and criminal possession of stolen property. He appeared stylish despite the allegations against him, even wearing a pair of “Touch me I’m sick” Vans, which resell for over $300.

Diaby pleaded not guilty to the charges and will return to court on March 18. As for his alleged fellow conspirators, their whereabouts remain unknown.

