Obama Presidential Center Wants to Hire 150 Chicagoans Who Can 'Come Together To Make A Difference' The Obama Presidential Center is looking to fill 150 full-time positions ahead of the facility's June opening.







With the Obama Presidential Center set to open later this year, former President Barack Obama is calling on Chicago residents to apply for 150 full-time positions at the new facility.

The Obama Center in Jackson Park has been rolling out job postings over the past month, with new listings added on Jan. 5. Open positions range from visitor services associates to curatorial assistants, building managers, engineers, and custodial staff.

“The Obama Presidential Center is more than a few buildings; it’s a hub for citizenship and a place where people can come together to make a difference,” the career section on the center’s website states. “Be a part of a mission that will inspire generations to come!”

For those eager to engage directly with the public, Obama sees these roles as a chance to help shape the visitor experience and be part of the team from the center’s very beginning.

“People come here, we want them to feel what makes the South Side so special, the mix of warmth and grit, the sense of humor that can brighten any day,” Obama said in a video announcing the hirings.

“As the Center gets ready to open its doors to the world, we’re looking for folks to join our team—people who understand that every job here matters: people who’ll keep this place safe and welcoming as security officers, who’ll keep it shining as custodians, and who’ll greet visitors from around the world as visitor associates — our ambassadors of hope,” Obama said in a statement.

To boost hiring, the Obama Foundation has teamed with local organizations like Cara Collective, North Lawndale Employment Network, Skills for Chicago, and St. Sabina Employment Resource Center to recruit community candidates.

“From a South Side gardener planting our gardens, to a local foodie in our restaurant, or a history buff caring for the building, each role will shape the visitor experience,” the center’s CEO, Valerie Jarrett, said in a statement. “By hiring from our local community, we will ensure the Center reflects the spirit of the South Side. Our partners’ experience and community ties will help us identify talent, unlock opportunities, and power the Center with people who know and love this city.”

Hiring set to start in late March, joining 325-plus employees. Those interested in joining the center’s inaugural team can apply at Obama.org.

