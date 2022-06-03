Octavia Spencer Mourns Death of Nephew, Her Sister’s ‘Only Child’

Octavia Spencer is overwhelmed with grief after the untimely loss of her nephew.

The award-winning Help actress took to Instagram on Tuesday night to share the tragic news that her sister’s “only child” had died, PEOPLE reports.

“Grief. You wouldn’t know it by this picture that today was the second worst day of my life,” Spencer, 52, began her heartbreaking caption. “My family lost the first of the next generation of us, and we’re gutted.”