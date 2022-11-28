Officials Urge Parents To Supervise Children Following Deadly Shooting

Georgia officials are urging parents to supervise their children, following a deadly shooting in Atlanta on 17th Street near Atlantic Station.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens joined Police Chief Darin Schierbaum and Atlanta Public Schools superintendent Lisa Herring for a news conference to address the incident at the popular shopping plaza, and the violence between teenagers in the city overall. According to Fox 5 Atlanta, Dickens spoke to the families of 12-year-old Zyion Charles, who was killed in the shooting, and those injured.

The incident reportedly occurred after a dispute escalated to gunfire near the shopping plaza. Officials say an off-duty Atlanta police officer and Atlantic Station security guards escorted a group of juveniles away from Atlantic Station before the shooting happened.

A policy implemented in January by the neighborhood and retail district stated that no one under the age of 18 was allowed on the premises without a parent or guardian after 3 p.m. Additionally, one adult could only accompany a maximum of four minors, and no one under the age of 21 was permitted on the property after 9 p.m. At the time the policy was announced, Fox 5 reported that officials said it would be strictly enforced. Although, the outlet also reported that some parents were unaware of the curfew.

An Atlantic Station spokesperson told the news station there were over 500 surveillance cameras throughout the property. In addition, a 24/7 security team was also reportedly in place.

“They were all still in shock and devastated by the situation,” Dickens told Fox 5 Atlanta.

“They also communicated they didn’t know their student was here at the time.”

Chief Schierbaum stated during the news conference that some of the individuals involved in the incident are known by the Atlanta Police Department, and he expects investigators to issue warrants soon.

“It is our commitment to do all that we can to support parents in need,” Herring said during the news conference.

Superintendent Lisa Herring stated that if parents think their child needs support, they should let Atlanta Public Schools know.