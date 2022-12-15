Offset Celebrates 31st Birthday In Jamaica With Cardi B

Migos rapper Offset celebrated his 31st birthday in Jamaica with his wife, Grammy Award-winning recording artist Cardi B, according to TMZ. The party was held at the Lobster Dave Seafood Restaurant and Sports Bar in Ocho Rios on Dec. 13.

The recording artist was seen at his birthday bash enjoying medicinal treats along with Cardi B and her sister, Hennessy Carolina, as well as several friends as “Happy Birthday” by Stevie Wonder played in the background.

The outlet reported that Offset and his guests feasted on lobsters, danced and drank plenty of shots during the celebration. Cardi B shared a post on Twitter by a fan who was at the restaurant. The original

post was captioned, “Jamaica girl speaking about her interaction with cardi while on vacation with her husband offset in Ocho Rios, Jamaica , ‘she is so sweet, she smells so good and she is so tiny and beautiful.”

Cardi B retweeted the post with a caption noting she asked where the after-party was at.

“Awwww I did ask her where the after party at …she was so pretty.”

The recording artists have been grieving Migos rapper TakeOff, who passed away on Nov. 1 in Houston, Texas at the age of 28. Offset, whose full name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, is also cousins with the late rapper and said in an Instagram post that he would honor his cousin’s memory before every performance.

Cardi B also shared video clips of the couple’s vacation in her Instagram Stories captured by the Daily Mail. The couple is seen riding in a golf cart and enjoying a meal on the beach. Offset reportedly made his wife laugh after he attempted a Jamaican accent in one video and said “We’re on the island, catch the island.”

Happy Birthday, Offset!