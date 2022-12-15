Offset Celebrates 31st Birthday In Jamaica With Cardi B

Migos rapper Offset celebrated his 31st birthday in Jamaica with his wife, Grammy Award-winning recording artist Cardi B, according to TMZ. The party was held at the Lobster Dave Seafood Restaurant and Sports Bar in Ocho Rios on Dec. 13.
Awwww I did ask her where the after party at …she was so pretty https://t.co/Xb7hWDwIvM
— Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 14, 2022
The recording artists have been grieving Migos rapper TakeOff, who passed away on Nov. 1 in Houston, Texas at the age of 28. Offset, whose full name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, is also cousins with the late rapper and said in an Instagram post that he would honor his cousin’s memory before every performance.
Cardi B also shared video clips of the couple’s vacation in her Instagram Stories captured by the Daily Mail. The couple is seen riding in a golf cart and enjoying a meal on the beach. Offset reportedly made his wife laugh after he attempted a Jamaican accent in one video and said “We’re on the island, catch the island.”
Happy Birthday, Offset!