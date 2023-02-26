Offset has been dealing with a lot as of late. But the married father of 5 children remains strong.

On Friday (Feb. 24), Offset was gifted with the Georgia Legislative Black Caucus award. The 2023 annual Heritage Dinner for the Georgia Legislative Black Caucus was held at the Georgia International Convention Center.

The Atlanta-Fulton Foundation Board of Directors wrote on an Instagram post:

“On behalf of the Atlanta-Fulton Foundation Board of Directors, congratulations to @offsetyrn for your 2023 Legacy in Hip Hop award from the Georgia Legislative Black Caucus at their 50th annual Georgia Legislative Black Caucus Heritage Dinner celebration on February 23rd, 2023. Recognizing the many contributions you make to not only music but most importantly our community. Continue to give of yourself for the betterment of the community. The award was given by the Georgia Legislative Black Caucus and the Atlanta-Fulton Foundation board members were in attendance of this awesome event.”

The heritage dinner was created by Georgia’s business leaders and community activists, who recognized Offset for his annual toy giveaway in Gwinnett County, GA. On Dec. 23, 2022, his most recent toy drive, Offset received the key to the county.

In other Offset news, the rapper and his wife recently joined forces with McDonald’s.

The Cardi B & Offset meal includes a cheeseburger with BBQ sauce and large Coke and a Quarter Pounder with Cheese with a large Hi-C Orange Lavaburst, plus a large order of fries and an apple pie. McDonald’s did not release a suggested price for the new meal; it will be determined by individual restaurants and may vary based on location, the company said.

“Whether it’s going for a date night or grabbing a bite after late-night studio sessions … I’m always asking Offset to take me to McDonald’s,” Cardi B said in a press release announcing the meal. “And now, Offset and I have a meal named after us! I want all my fans to try it – especially with that BBQ sauce.”