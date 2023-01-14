Olympic Champion Usain Bolt’s Financial Accounts Missing Millions

The financial accounts of eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt are reportedly missing millions of dollars.

An investigation is underway after it was discovered Bolt’s investment portfolio held by Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL) was missing millions of dollars, and now Jamaica’s Financial Investigations Division and Financial Services Commission has taken up the case to uncover what occurred, The Guardian reports.

On Wednesday, Bolt who is easily one of the highest-paid athletes in the world and made $33 million in endorsement deals in 2016 alone, discovered that his accounts had major discrepancies.

According to The Gleaner, Bolt’s manager, Nugent Walker, said the athlete made the discovery on Wednesday.

“All the relevant steps have been taken to come to the bottom of this,” Walker said.

Usain Bolt is one of the most recognizable athletes in the world.

He entered the 2008 Summer Olympics as somewhat of a curiosity. Yes, he had recently set the world record in the 100-meter dash, but few people outside the track and field world knew much about the 6-foot-5 Jamaican.

He had excelled at the 200-meter distance, but was relatively new to the 100-meter event. His only sponsors before Beijing were Puma, which signed Bolt to a small deal in 2003, and Digicel, a Jamaican mobile phone company.

Three gold medals and three world records later, Bolt left Beijing as one of the most famous athletes on the planet.

He is the world record holder in the 100 meters, 200 meters, and 4 × 100 meters relay.

An eight-time Olympic gold medallist, Bolt is the only sprinter to win Olympic 100 m and 200 m titles at three consecutive Olympics (2008, 2012, and 2016). He also won two 4 × 100 relay gold medals. He gained worldwide fame for his double sprint victory in world record times at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, which made him the first person to hold both records since fully automatic time became mandatory.