Autopsy Report Confirms Olympic Star Died From Childbirth Complications

A heartbreaking discovery was made after the death of Olympic gold medalist, Tori Bowie, a member of the 4×100 meter 2016 Olympic relay team

A coroner’s report declared Bowie died “undergoing labor.” The 32-year-old track star was eight months pregnant with her daughter at her time of death, according to the report, which was obtained by TMZ.

Bowie’s management company broke the news on social media on May 3, 2023, a day after she was found dead in her bed at her Florida home. Orange County police conducted a welfare check after Bowie’s family had not heard from her for a few days.

Black women have the highest maternal mortality rates in the U.S. According to NPR, Black women are more than twice as likely to die in childbirth than white women. Overall, maternal mortality has increased in the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported the maternal mortality rate at 32.9 deaths “per 100,000 live births” in 2021. The rate for 2020 was 9.1 (23.8) fewer deaths per 100,000 live births. In 2019, the rate was 20.1.

Bowie died in her home, but Black women do not necessarily find refuge in hospitals. Medical racism increases the likeliness of Black women dying in childbirth. Some Black women are turning to doulas for support during pregnancy and childbirth—Black celebrities included.

Earlier this year, singer Summer Walker gave birth to twins with her doula, Erykah Badu. Walker encouraged other women to consider a doula in a post shared by The Shade Room. “You can do it; this was my second home birth. All natural,” Walker said.

Companies like Dove have also created initiatives for Black maternal care in the U.S., including launching a Black Doula Directory to provide access to Black doulas from around the world.

