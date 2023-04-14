Baby Dove Launches a New Black Doula Directory to Help Close the Black Maternal Care Gap in the U.S.

Baby Dove has partnered with Sista Midwife Productions, a birth advocacy, training and consulting agency, to launch a NEW Black Doula Directory. The ‘Black Doula Directory’ is a national resource offering expectant moms and birthing individuals access to Black doulas nationwide along with doula members from around the world, including Canada, Australia, England, and Germany. To-date, there are over 1,000 Black doulas featured on the directory, with a goal of doubling the list of qualified doulas by April 2024.

Research shows that with the support of a doula, moms are two times less likely to experience birth complications, four times less likely to have a low-birth-weight baby and are more likely to experience overall positive health outcomes during the birthing journey.1 The Black Doula Directory comes as Baby Dove’s continued commitment to closing the Black maternal care gap in the United States. Black expectant mothers face significant disparities in care before, during and after childbirth. This gap in care has created a world where Black women are dying at 3-5x the rate of white women.2

“At Baby Dove, we believe Black moms have the right to superior care at every step of their journey, which means making quality care accessible and affordable is a top priority in closing the Black maternal care gap in the U.S.,” says Neha Minj, Brand Director for Baby Dove.“We are hopeful that the Black Doula Directory, created in partnership with Sista Midwife Productions, will limit barriers to accessing Black doulas who can provide quality care to Black families across the country.”

Many Black mothers and birthing families experience discrimination and mistreatment during their birthing journey and postpartum. Baby Dove’s partnership with Sista Midwife Productions on the Black Doula Directory was created to provide access to doulas to assist in improving outcomes and amplifying the safety and comfort of the overall experience.

“Providing an easier way for Black families to identify and connect with Black doulas who look like them and have similar lived experiences is a critical part of improving Black maternal health outcomes and experiences,” says Founder of Sista Midwife Productions, Nicole Deggins, CNM, MSN, MPH. “Having access to qualified Black doulas, can allow for Black moms and birthing families to be even more empowered to make decisions about their birthing experience and care.”

Expecting mothers and birthing individuals can access the Black Doula Directory at BlackDoulaDirectory.com. Doulas who are interested in being listed on the Black Doula Directory can make a request to join the directory online.

In 2021, Baby Dove set out on a mission to close the Black maternal health gap by working towards systemic change to improve the birthing journey for Black moms and their babies. In partnership with Black Mamas Matter Alliance, Baby Dove expanded access to doulas through the Black Birth Equity Fund, which provides Black expectant mothers in the U.S. with immediate financial support so they can access doula services. One-time grants of up to $1,300 help cover the cost of a doula. During its first year, Baby Dove has pledged $250,000 for grants. Since the launch, Baby Dove has invested $650,000 into the Black Birth Equity Fund, which is set to provide approximately 500 moms with financial support for a doula from the start of the initiative.

Reinforcing our partnership with organizations at the forefront of maternal justice advocacy, Baby Dove is continuing our partnership with Black Mamas Matter Alliance, the founders of Black Maternal Health Week. Baby Dove will sponsor this year’s Black Maternal Health Week (April 11 – 17). During the virtual conference, Baby Dove will host a panel titled, “Celebrating the Birthing Journey: The Importance of Doula Care and Introduction of the Black Doula Directory” featuring Angela D. Aina (Co-Founding Executive Director of Black Mamas Matter Alliance), Nicole Deggins (Founder of Sista Midwife Productions), and Neha Minj (Brand Director of Baby Dove) as they spotlight the Black Doula Directory, powered by Baby Dove and Sista Midwife Productions; highlight the value of Doula care across the care spectrum, and vital need for expanded doula access for Black moms and birthing families. Join the panel virtually today April 13th at 2:30 p.m. EDT HERE, and follow along with national Black Maternal Health Week updates on Instagram via @blackmamasmatter and #BMHW23.