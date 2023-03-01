Omarion Speaks Out After Fan Was Catfished into Thinking She Was Engaged to Him: ‘I Don’t Take Advantage of People’

Omarion issued a public service announcement after one of his fans was catfished into believing she was engaged to the “Ice Box” singer.

A woman by the name of Simone recently appeared on Dr. Phil, where she opened up about the person she met online who had her convinced she was dating the one and only Omarion. The woman claimed the singer’s “manager wants me to pay $3,000 to meet him,” Billboard reported.

Simone never met the man in person since they first started talking in October 2020. Yet, she said yes when he asked her to get married and believed Omarion was gifting her with an engagement ring.

So far, the woman spent $300 on a fake fan club membership for Omarion and had her friend send around $4,500 throughout the duration of their relationship with the online scammer. Simone and her friend reached out to Dr. Phil for help in determining if the woman was being misled by someone tricking her out of her money and time.

“Imagine how you would feel after receiving a direct message from a superstar after commenting on their fan page,” Dr. Phil shared in a teaser of the episode.

“However, according to the FTC, if you get a message out of the blue from a celebrity, it’s most likely a scam.”

Omarion also appeared in the episode to give a message to the audience about falling for scams presented by people pretending to be a celebrity. He also took to his Instagram Story to warn his fans about being “smart” against catfishers who are impersonating him online.

“Be smart family,” Omarion wrote after the episode aired. “So many people have stories saying they spoke with me online.”

“I don’t take advantage of people. I respect and appreciate people who support me.”