On To The Next One: Michael B. Jordan Breaks Hearts Again, Reportedly Dating British Model

Michael B. Jordan isn’t the only one moving on.

After news broke of his ex-girlfriend Lori Harvey dating again, the 35-year-old actor is reportedly dating British model and influence,r Amber Jaspen. Sources close to the Black Panther star claim he is “enamored” with his new love interest.

“It’s early stages but Amber and Michael are really keen on each other,” the Daily Mail reported.

Jordan has been spending time in the U.K. prompting a recent minority stake purchase in the professional football club, AFC Bournemouth. During his time there, sources say Jordan and Jaspen have been on multiple dates. The 26-year-old model seems to be liking the attention received from Jordan. Daily Mail reported the Manchester-native shared a screenshot of Jordan liking one of her Instagram Stories, using the caption: “Wifed off now.”

“They make a handsome, cute couple and are both financially independent. Watch this space,” a source said, according to Daily Mail.

It’s good to see the Creed star is getting a fresh start. After Jordan and Harvey went their separate ways, People reported that sources claimed the two were “completely heartbroken” about the split and they “still love” each other. While neither of them have made a statement on the reason for the split, some believe it was due to Jordan wanting something more “serious” with Harvey. One source said the actor “matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lori Harvey (@loriharvey)

Harvey broke the internet over the weekend after making it Instagram official with Snowfall actor Damson Idris. The British actor shared a photo of him kissing Harvey on the cheek as well as posting pictures of the two of them together at Harvey’s 26th birthday party.