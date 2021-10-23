One Actor Revealed How Halle Berry Was Not For The Games On The Set Of ‘X2: X-Men United’

One of Halle Berry’s former co-stars is spilling the tea on the friction between the 55-year-old actress and disgraced director Bryan Singer on the set of X2: X-Men United.

Page Six reported that actor Alan Cumming revealed when the Boomerang actress told Singer to “kiss my Black a**” when the director decided to forego the personal safety of his cast during filming. He wrote about the incident in his upcoming book “Baggage: Tales from a Fully Packed Life.”

Cumming added that the director was addicted to painkillers and exhibited problematic behavior like tantrums, paranoia and moodiness, and vanishing from the movie set for hours.

Halle, along with co-stars Hugh Jackman, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart and Cumming rolled up on Singer for an intervention. The Good Wife actor recounted that she “spoke movingly of people she had known with drug issues,” wanted to help the man.

He detailed that Singer became dissatisfied with the cast, saying, “You people … are full of f**king s**t!”

The Bohemian Rhapsody director continued chiding the veteran actors telling them “none of us had ever made a decent film” and “we’re lucky to be working with him.”

Halle reportedly wasn’t having the verbal thrashing and went off on Singer.

“I’ve heard enough,” Cumming recalled the 55-year-old actress telling the man. “You can kiss my black ass.”

Although the director’s publicist denied the incident happened, Halle told a different story.

Last year, the Monster’s Ball actress discussed her strained relationship with Singer in an interview with Variety.

“I would sometimes be very angry with him.”

“I got into a few fights with him, said a few cuss words out of sheer frustration. When I work, I’m serious about that. And when that gets compromised, I get a little nutty,” Halle explained. “But at the same time, I have a lot of compassion for people who are struggling with whatever they’re struggling with, and Bryan struggles.”

“Sometimes, because of whatever he’s struggling with, he just didn’t always feel present,” she added. “He didn’t feel there. And we’re outside in our little X-Men stage freezing our ass off in Banff, Canada, with subzero weather and he’s not focusing. And we’re freezing. You might get a little mad.”

Halle ain’t the one to mess with– CLEARLY.