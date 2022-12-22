One Baby Missing After Twins Kidnapped In Ohio Carjacking

Twin babies were kidnapped in Columbus, OH on Monday, according to ABC6 News.

Twin boys Kason Thomas and Kyair Thomas were taken as they sat in their mother’s vehicle in a restaurant parking lot. The five-month-old twins were waiting in their mother’s four-door, black 2010 Honda Accord while she picked up an order at Donatos Pizza at approximately 9:45 p.m. Wilhelmina Barnett told the authorities that she left the car running when she went to pick up the order and when she turned around, her car and her babies were gone.

According to Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant, a 24-year-old homeless woman named Nalah Jackson was inside the restaurant and left through a side door after Barnett walked in. Jackson allegedly stole Barnett’s vehicle with the twins inside. She was later seen at a United Dairy Farmers (UDF) convenience store in Dayton asking for money.

One of the babies, Kyair, was found at approximately 4:15 a.m. at the Dayton International Airport in the economy parking lot. The baby was sitting in a car seat and was brought inside by a passenger. Although, the other twin, Kason, is still missing.

WATCH NOW: Update on the Amber Alert issued for 5-month-old Kason Thomass. https://t.co/2nyWZ3Bzfg pic.twitter.com/NAOCXzhU93 — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) December 20, 2022

NEW PHOTOS OF AMBER ALERT SUSPECT The search continues for Kason Thomass, who was in his mother’s car, which was stolen in the Short North last night. The suspect, Nalah Jackson, was later captured on video at a gas station in Huber Heights where she asked an employee for money. pic.twitter.com/baipObzCCK — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) December 20, 2022

Jackson is described as having short brown hair, being about 5-feet 7-inches tall and weighing about 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored puffer jacket with a hoodie.

Barnett begged for the return of her son as she and the boys’ father, Chez Thomas, spent the day looking for their baby.

“I just miss my baby. I miss them being together and their smiles,” she said. “I can tell Kyair misses his brother.”

The police are asking for the community’s help in locating Kason and has requested that anyone with information regarding his or Jackson’s whereabouts contact the Columbus Police Department at 614-645-4701. Callers can also contact Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS(8447).