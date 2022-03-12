‘One For The History Books:’ Chris Rock And Kevin Hart Announce Joint Comedy Tour ‘Only Headliners Allowed’

Comedians Kevin Hart and Chris Rock are household names after their decades-long careers, now giving fans a tour they didn’t know they needed.

The comic powerhouses announced their joint summer tour on Monday via Twitter, aptly named “Rock Hart: Only Headliners Allowed.” The comedy tour will span across five days, exclusively in cities all over New Jersey and New York.

Expected to be a sold-out event, the famed Hollywood comedians will start the Live Nation-produced tour on July 21 on Long Island, New York, before concluding the set in Brooklyn on July 25.

According to ABC News, Hart revealed in a statement, “When Chris and I realized we were both going to be on tour this year we immediately knew we needed to do something special. We have been friends and mentors to each other for 20 years, but we have never shared a headlining stage together – until now!!!”

He continued, “I cannot think of a better way to celebrate the return of live comedy than to co-headline a show with my brother Chris Rock. This is a major moment in comedy and one for the history books.”

The announcement comes on the heels of Chris Rock’s own announcement for his worldwide “Ego Death” tour, slated to begin April 2. This will be the 57-year-old comic’s first tour in five years. He’s been booked and busy however, having recently wrapped on the late civil rights activist Bayard Rustin biopic, “Rustin,” and set to direct an Untitled Chris Rock project in 2023, per Live Nation.

Hart, named the highest-earning stand-up comedian in 2019 by Forbes magazine, has broken record after record, selling out over 100 arenas across the globe, selling over one million tickets during his 2018 “Irresponsible” tour, and selling out an NFL stadium in his hometown during his “What Now” tour. He also announced his upcoming “Reality Check” tour for the summer.

Tickets for “Rock Hart: Only Headliners Allowed” are now on sale at Ticketmaster.com.