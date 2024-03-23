Money by Lauren Nutall Operation HOPE Founder John Hope Bryant To Release New Book On Financial Literacy Hope previously authored the best-selling novel "Up from Nothing, Love Leadership and How the Poor Can Save Capitalism."









Operation HOPE CEO and founder John Hope Bryant will be publishing a new book titled “Financial Literacy for All: Disrupting Struggle, Advancing Financial Freedom, and Building a New American Middle Class,” according to a new press release from the organization’s website.

Featuring a special forward by Walmart President Doug McMillon, the book offers guidance and resources to families so that they can build personal finance and develop answers to questions that have long been shrouded in mystery. It is intended to help average Americans secure their financial future by demystifying their relationships with money and work, understanding the principles of long-term investment and learning the answers to some of the hardest questions people have about money, according to Amazon. The book is scheduled to be released on April 16.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon discussed how Hope’s latest book installment tackles the typical issues that plague Americans in their journey for financial stability in the press release. “Fixing income inequality will reignite the American dream, and John takes aim at one of the biggest challenges of our time in ‘Financial Literacy For All,’” he said.

“I share John’s optimism that we can help change the world and address our problems with the right skills, tools, and knowledge. Drawing on lessons learned from history and his own personal experiences, John creates a powerful business plan for America to drive empowerment through education.”





The book is available for pre-order at major retailers such as Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and Walmart. It will also be specially featured at the T.D. Jakes International Leadership Summit, the Consumer Bankers Association Annual Meeting, and the Wall Street Project’s Economic Summit, where Bryant is slated to be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Bryant founded Operation HOPE in 1992. Established to promote financial literacy and empowerment, the non-profit has impacted hundreds of thousands of consumers, transforming their credit scores, reducing debt, and helping clients improve their savings.

Outside of his role at Operation HOPE, the philanthropic leader is also a contributor for CNBC, a featured host on the iHeart Radio Podcast, “Money and Wealth with John Hope Bryant,” and is part of Time Magazine’s 2024 inaugural class of “The Closers,” which highlights world leaders who are challenging the racial wealth gap.

