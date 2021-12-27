Oprah Meets Gayle King’s Grandson With a Grand ‘Circle of Life' Welcome

Oprah Winfrey joyously welcomed the grandson of her longtime best friend Gayle King into her Montecito, California, home in a heartfelt video shared on Instagram on Friday.

Joined by her longtime partner Stedman Graham and loved ones, baby Luca Miller was embraced and welcomed with harmony.

“This was release day for our bubble, and we knew we had to throw a welcome celebration for Baby Luca, who none of us had met yet! We missed his grandma @gayleking, but she’ll join us once she completes the policy,” the caption continued.

“Thank you to @bonfortunestyle and @anasballooncreations for helping bring the fun to Baby Luca’s first time at my house. Have a happy and safe holiday, everyone,” Winfrey shared.

In the clip, the 67-year-old media personality and her welcoming party were seen dancing and singing to her friend’s new grandchild, including snippets of the opening track of “The Lion King’s,” “The Circle of Life.” In a white flowing dress, Winfrey excitedly joined in the center of her loved ones as King’s daughter, Kirby Bumpus, and her husband, Virgil Miller, walked up the steps with their three-month-old bundle of joy.

King was not in the clip for a reason. She couldn’t attend the greeting due to not completing Winfrey’s ‘policy’ about COVID-19-related safety measures, which calls for everyone celebrating the holidays at her home to be fully vaccinated against the virus.

“Everyone who is spending Christmas at my house has to be vaccinated, boosted, tested, and quarantined. Stedman calls it “The Policy” cause I’m that serious about it,” the former talk show host captioned the clip.

This past September, King announced that her daughter was expecting her first child during an episode of CBS This Morning broadcast, BLACK ENTERPRISE reported. She shared the exciting news, saying, “I wanted to be a grandmother for a long time, and it’s really something when you see your own child become a parent. I am so nuts about him.”