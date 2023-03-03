A Late Birthday Gift: Oprah Winfrey Buys $6.6 Million of Land in Maui

Oprah Winfrey knows how to spend her money wisely. The Mississippi-born entertainment titan recently purchased 870 acres of land in Kula, located in the central section of the island of Maui,

According to KITV4, Winfrey, who owns OWN Network, already owns more than 100 acres in Kula. The latest purchase only cost Oprah a measly $6.6 million. According to KITV4, the mogul purchased the land from the Hawaii-based seller Ulupalakua Ranch.

Oprah has had a home in Maui for more than 15 years. KITV4 also reported that Bob Greene, Oprah’s personal trainer, owns land in Maui as well.

Maybe the land was a late birthday gift. The erstwhile Queen of Talk recently celebrated her 69th birthday at a star-studded dinner with the likes of Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, and Sharon Stone.

Winfrey took to social media to wish herself a happy birthday. "This time last year, I was getting over a double knee operation, and now I have never felt better. As I turn 69, I choose not to focus on the number. For me, the number has always just been a marker. Instead, I choose to celebrate the time I've spent living, taking note of all the shifts, the wins, the accomplishments, how much I've grown over the past year and I look forward to all that is to come."

Of course, Winfrey’s bestie, Gayle King wished the mogul a happy birthday.

“It’s a big day for all of us who love @oprah ! Happy everything to the girl who lives her best life everyday & does what she can to help everybody else do the same …” she captioned the post.