Oprah Winfrey Celebrates 69th Birthday at Lavish Dinner with Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez

Media mogul Oprah Winfrey started the celebration of her 69th birthday in style with a lavish star-studded private dinner.

The OWN Network founder was in good company while attending the 25th-anniversary dinner for Anastasia Beverly Hills on Saturday, where she was presented with a gourmet birthday cake, Page Six reported. Winfrey looked stunning in a fully sequenced brown pantsuit and cream-colored blouse.

The Super Soul Sunday host posed for photos with stars like Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, and Heidi Klum. On Sunday, Kardashian shared a photo of Winfrey’s two-tiered berry-covered cake while wishing the billionaire mogul a happy birthday.

“Happy Birthday @Oprah,” Kardashian captioned a selfie with Winfrey. “@Sharonstone said it best last night toasting to you that you mean the world to the world! Happy Birthday!”

J. Lo also posted a slide of photos from the night and included her smiling selfie alongside Winfrey and Kardashian. Others in attendance included Kim Kardashian’s mom Kris Jenner, Sharon Stone, Sofía Vergara, Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Alba, Rita Wilson, Cindy Crawford, Ashley Tisdale, Maria Menounos, and model Alessandra Ambrosio.

The former Victoria’s Secret model also shared a post wishing Winfrey a happy birthday.

“Got to spend some time with the birthday queen @oprah 💫 Happy birthday 🎂🎉💐,” Ambrosio captioned a photo of her with Winfrey, Klum, and Vergara.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio)

Ambrosio also shared a video of the ladies singing Winfrey “Happy Birthday” before she blew out the candles on her cake.

Anastasia Soare also shared a sweet birthday tribute to Winfrey on Instagram Monday.

“Happy birthday @oprah 👑 “YOU mean the World to the World “ like @sharonstone said last night !!” the beauty mogul captioned her post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anastasia Soare (@anastasiasoare)

Winfrey, whose actual birthday was Sunday, took to her website to share a special birthday message to herself where she thanked everyone for the warm wishes and reflected on her life blessings.

“Today, as many of you know, is my 69th birthday. For me, it is such a reward to be turning 69 and to be strong and healthy,” she wrote on Oprah Daily.

“This time last year, I was getting over a double knee operation, and now I have never felt better.”

She continued, “As I turn 69, I choose not to focus on the number. For me, the number has always just been a marker. Instead, I choose to celebrate the time I’ve spent living, taking note of all the shifts, the wins, the accomplishments, how much I’ve grown over the past year and I look forward to all that is to come.”