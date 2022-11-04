NOprah: Dr. Oz Doesn't Get Endorsement from Media Mogul -- Oprah Supports Fetterman Instead

Talk show icon Oprah Winfrey endorsed Democrat John Fetterman in Pennsylvania’s closely contested senate race, rejecting Dr. Mehmet Oz.

CBS News reports Winfrey previously said she would leave the election up to residents of the Keystone State but changed her position during an online discussion on voting in the midterm elections.

“I said it was up to the citizens of Pennsylvania and of course, but I will tell you all this, if I lived in Pennsylvania, I would have already cast my vote for John Fetterman for many reasons,” Winfrey said, urging listeners to vote for Democrats running for governor and Senate in various states.

In endorsing Fetterman, Winfrey rejected Dr. Oz, who rose to fame, making over 50 appearances on Winfrey’s talk show. The race between Fetterman and Oz, endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has been close for months.

In another sign the race is expected to be one of the top-watched races on Election Night, Trump will hold a rally in Pennsylvania for Republicans. At the same time, former President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden will stump for Democrats in the state.

According to Politico, Fetterman’s camp has been working behind the scenes to get Winfrey’s endorsement, making a direct appeal to the former talk show host for a meeting. Additionally, celebrities and prominent Democratic Party figures have been pushing for Winfrey to endorse him.