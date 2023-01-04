Oprah Winfrey Holds Barbara Walters to a High Esteem Saying She Played a Major Factor in the Start of Her Career

This wouldn’t be the first time Oprah Winfrey gave Barbara Walters her flowers for being a pioneer in television, opening doors for all the women hosts to follow.

Talk show host and television producer Oprah Winfrey shared a warm tribute to the late broadcast journalist Barbara Walters, following the television personality’s passing last week.

According to People, shortly after Walters passed on December 30, Winfrey posted a photo to her Instagram, where the two media moguls appeared sitting next each other, full of smiles.

“Without Barbara Walters there wouldn’t have been me — nor any other woman you see on evening, morning, and daily news,” Winfrey wrote in the caption. “She was indeed a Trailblazer. I did my very first television audition with her in mind the whole time.”

"Grateful that she was such a powerful and gracious role model," she continued. "Grateful to have known her. Grateful to have followed in her Light," Winfrey's tribute concluded. Walters retired from The View in 2014, following 17 years of hosting the daytime talkshow that she created back in 1997. Winfrey surprised her television muse, appearing as a guest co-host during the send-off episode.