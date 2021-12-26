Organize Your Ideas Better With This Tool That Helps You Create Mind Maps

When you have a eureka moment, you tend to get excited and overwhelmed with the barrage of ideas flowing out of your mind. During these times, your brain outruns your ability to document concepts, so you usually end up scrambling to write or sketch down whatever you can salvage. To streamline this process, you might want to adopt a more efficient way of note-taking to organize your thoughts: mind maps.

Mind mapping is a simple yet powerful way of recording, structuring, synthesizing, and analyzing pieces of information. As you can tell by the name, it’s basically mapping out your ideas visually, so you can make sense of them better. You can always use a pen and paper to do this and create mind maps the old-school way, but if you want to do it digitally, Zen Mind Map can help. For a limited time, you can grab a lifetime subscription for 91 percent off.

Rated 4.6 out of 5 stars on AppSumo, Zen Mind Map is an intuitive online software specifically developed to help you create mind maps and brainstorm. It features a minimalist and user-friendly interface, so you won’t be distracted by other elements and create mind maps with this ease. If you’re on a creative stump, you can make use of the pre-existing mind map examples and templates to get started.

You can create your mind map with only a few clicks and keyboard shortcuts, and you can even incorporate emojis to annotate them or make them memorable. Users have the option to download mind maps as PNG files or publish a live document that automatically updates any changes made. There are export and publish features as well, allowing you to easily present and share your work. What’s more, you’re free to create as many mind maps as you wish.

