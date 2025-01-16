Entertainment by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors Orlando Mardi Gras To Feature T-Pain, TLC, Kool And The Gang And More Marking 30 years of Mardi Gras magic, Universal Orlando’s 2025 festivities promise to be unforgettable.







Universal Orlando Resort is turning up the energy for its 30th annual Mardi Gras celebration, which will run from Feb. 1 through March 30, 2025. Universal Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval will feature star-studded concerts, dazzling new parade floats, global culinary delights, and exciting experiences—all included with general park admission.

Live Performances by Global Superstars

This year’s Mardi Gras concert series brings an extraordinary lineup of musical talent to the Music Plaza Stage. Headliners include GRAMMY-winning artist T-Pain, global pop sensation Joe Jonas, and Latin GRAMMY-winner Juanes. Performances will take place on select nights immediately following the Mardi Gras parade.

Here’s the full concert schedule:

February 1: T-Pain

February 8: Joe Jonas

February 15: Kool & The Gang

February 16: Juanes

February 22: Scotty McCreery

March 1: Foster the People

March 8: Illenium

March 15: All Time Low

March 16: Lawrence

March 21: Coco Jones

March 22: DJ Pauly D

March 29: TLC

A Culinary Celebration of Carnaval

Mardi Gras 2025 will tantalize taste buds with a new menu inspired by international Carnaval celebrations. Guests can enjoy various dishes, such as Spicy Szechuan Chicken Bites from China, Hot Maple Lacquered Salmon from Canada, and a Colombian Burger. Food kiosks throughout Universal Studios Florida will offer unique flavors worldwide, giving guests a global dining experience to match the festivities.

New Parade Floats and Festive Fun

The Mardi Gras parade will showcase six brand-new floats inspired by the spirit of New Orleans’ legendary Krewes, with themes celebrating food, beads, and the bayou. These new creations join Universal’s traditional floats with performers, music, and vibrant decorations. Guests looking to get even closer to the action can reserve a spot on a float through the Mardi Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience, which includes a three-course meal at select restaurants.

Exclusive Hotel Experiences and Special Offers

Guests can make the most of their Mardi Gras adventure by staying at one of Universal Orlando’s nine hotels. These hotels offer exclusive food and drink options, such as Bourbon Street Beignets and Bayou Shrimp and Grits. Hotel guests also enjoy perks like Early Park Admission and complimentary park transportation.

Special ticket packages and offers include:

Florida Residents: Get two free park days by purchasing a 2-Park, 1-Day ticket.

Get two free park days by purchasing a 2-Park, 1-Day ticket. U.S. and Canada Residents: Save 30% on a 4-night stay at Universal’s Stella Nova Resort or Terra Luna Resort.

Save 30% on a 4-night stay at Universal’s Stella Nova Resort or Terra Luna Resort. Annual Passholders: Enjoy exclusive Mardi Gras perks, such as discounts, complimentary buttons, and access to reserved parade viewing areas.

A Milestone Celebration

Marking 30 years of Mardi Gras magic, Universal Orlando’s 2025 festivities promise to be unforgettable. With incredible live music, stunning parades, mouth-watering cuisine, and immersive experiences, this year’s event sets a new standard for theme park celebrations.

Park admission or an annual pass includes access to Mardi Gras events. For details and reservations, visit www.UniversalOrlando.com/MardiGras.

