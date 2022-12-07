Increasing Relationships Top Priority As US-Africa Summit Begins Next Week

For only the second time in eight years, leaders from the United States and Africa will meet next week in the nation’s capital to discuss economic matters and other topics. President Joe Biden is expected to host roughly more than 50 African heads of state from Dec. 13 through Dec. 15 in Washington, D.C., at the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit in 2022. The fresh effort is aimed to “demonstrate the United States’ enduring commitment to Africa and emphasize the significance of building new relations between both sides. The White House reported the summit “will build on our shared values to better foster new economic engagement; reinforce the U.S.-Africa commitment to democracy and human rights; mitigate the impact of COVID-19 and of future pandemics; work collaboratively to strengthen regional and global health; promote food security; advance peace and security; respond to the climate crisis; and amplify diaspora ties.”

Simultaneously, some observers now count the summit among Biden’s top foreign-policy concerns. Supposedly 1,000 African officials will attend the meeting and related events. Some reports surmise that while the United States has helped Africa elevate in such areas as trade, health, and energy, the U.S. still needs to re-evaluate its strategies for the continent compared to places like China and Europe.

The summit last occurred in the United States in 2014 under President Barack Obama. At the time, U.S. and African leaders announced $14 billion in business to help boost trade relations between the two, The Wall Street Journal reported. Yet, Obama also acknowledged, much more needs to be done. Such a summit was purportedly not held under former President Donald Trump.

Biden commented on the revived summit, “I look forward to working with African governments, civil society, diaspora communities across the United States, and the private sector to continue strengthening our shared vision for the future of U.S.-Africa relations.”