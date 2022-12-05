No Surprise Here: Sale of Parler to Ye Won’t Happen

The business dealings of Ye are continuing to crumble as he persists in making media appearances.

Parler, the right-wing conservative social media platform that took off after Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, announced that it will no longer sell the company to the rapper formerly known as Kanye West.

The company, which is run by the husband of Ye’s friend, conservative pundit Candace Owens, released a statement following Ye’s appearance on right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones‘ platform, Infowars. During the interview, Ye stated his admiration for Adolf Hitler several times, bringing more heat to the music producer.

Although the announcement was made after Ye’s appearance, Parler says it reached its decision last month.

“In response to numerous media inquiries, Parlement Technologies would like to confirm that the company has mutually agreed with Ye to terminate the intent of sale of Parler. This decision was made in the interest of both parties in mid-November.

“Parler will continue to pursue future opportunities for growth and the evolution of the platform for our vibrant community.”

In response to numerous media inquiries, Parlement Technologies would like to confirm that the company has mutually agreed with Ye to terminate the intent of sale of Parler. This decision was made in the interest of both parties in mid-November. — Parler (@parler_app) December 1, 2022

Parler will continue to pursue future opportunities for growth and the evolution of the platform for our vibrant community. — Parler (@parler_app) December 1, 2022

Last month, BLACK ENTERPRISE reported that Ye had such a fascination with Hitler that he had planned to name an album after the late Nazi leader.

A business associate of Ye expressed to CNN two months ago that “the artist created a hostile work environment, in part, through his ‘obsession’ with Hitler.”

“He would praise Hitler by saying how incredible it was that he was able to accumulate so much power and would talk about all the great things he and the Nazi Party achieved for the German people,” according to the associate.