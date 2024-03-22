News by Rafael Pena Pastor In Haiti Defies Gang Violence To Shelter Children Amid Crisis Pastor in Haiti shelters over 60 children amid gang violence north of the country's capital, Port Au Prince.









In the tumultuous landscape of Haiti, where gang violence has torn through communities, Pastor Telemaque Vernet stands as a beacon of hope for more than 60 children in Canaan, north of the capital, Port-au-Prince. According to NBC News, Vernet, an educator and Protestant pastor, remains committed to providing aid and sanctuary to those in need despite the escalating chaos.

Vernet, 43, oversees the Institution Mixte Lumière Celeste school and Église Du Christ Harmonie Des Rachetés, both deeply impacted by the country’s recent surge in gang violence. The school, once a bastion of learning, has transformed into a refuge for children who have lost their homes and families to the violence and chaos engulfing their community.

“We have a lot of people. Unfortunately, we don’t have any resources,” Vernet laments. Yet, despite the challenges, the pastor and his team of three teachers, alongside his wife, work tirelessly to teach, feed, and protect the children under their care in Haiti.

For children like Elie and Princile, Vernet’s school is more than just a place of education; it’s a sanctuary. “When there are shootings, we go to the pastor’s church and sleep there,” Elie attests.

The dire situation in Haiti, compounded by a state of emergency declared on March 4 following coordinated attacks by gangs, has left many communities in turmoil. Vernet’s own home in Canaan was burned down on Jan. 21, 2022, forcing him and his family to seek shelter in the church.

“We try our best to protect them so the crisis in Haiti won’t completely affect them,” Vernet says, highlighting his unwavering commitment to shielding the children from the turmoil surrounding them.

Despite his dedication, Vernet has struggled to receive aid from global humanitarian organizations. “Personally, I’ve written letters to many organizations for aid, but they never respond,” he reveals. Yet, undeterred by the lack of support, he remains resolute in his mission to help the children of Canaan.

In the face of adversity, Vernet’s steadfast resolve shines through. “Although it is scary, even if it’s under a tent, I am committed to staying and won’t leave the town,” he asserts, embodying the resilience and determination that define his noble efforts amid Haiti’s crisis.