Americans Evacuate Haiti Amid Turmoil, Rep. Cory Mills Facilitates Rescue Efforts

The ongoing turmoil in Haiti has prompted another wave of evacuations, with more Americans departing from Port-au-Prince under the assistance of U.S. Representative Cory Mills, R-Fla. Amid escalating security concerns and the shutdown of Haiti’s primary airport, a group of 13 individuals successfully left the country over the weekend, marking a critical lifeline for stranded foreigners, according to NBC News.

Mills took to social media to announce the successful evacuation, emphasizing the urgency of the situation. “Our team successfully conducted another rescue of 13 Americans out of PAP Haiti,” Mills stated, shedding light on the collaborative efforts to ensure the safety of citizens amidst the unrest.

Among those evacuated was Miriam Cinotti, a missionary with 14 years of experience in Haiti. Stranded in a remote village in the south of Haiti, Cinotti recounted the challenges of their ordeal. “We were safe, but then we couldn’t get out. We were there for three weeks, only supposed to be there for two,” she revealed, underscoring the critical nature of their rescue.

Navigating the logistics of evacuating from a remote location proved daunting, with limited access to essential resources such as internet and printing facilities. Cinotti credited Project Dynamo, an organization specializing in evacuation operations, for their instrumental role in facilitating their rescue.

The deteriorating security situation in Haiti, compounded by recent incidents of gang violence, has heightened apprehensions about the safety of foreigners in the country. The shutdown of the airport in Port-au-Prince has further complicated evacuation efforts, necessitating swift and coordinated responses.

Earlier this month, Mills played a pivotal role in the rescue of 10 individuals from the Have Faith Orphanage, including bestselling author and journalist Mitch Albom. Albom expressed gratitude to Mills and Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Mich., for their assistance in facilitating their safe return to American soil.

Despite the challenges and uncertainties, the State Department has continued its efforts to repatriate American citizens from Haiti. A chartered flight repatriated more than 30 individuals back to the U.S., underscoring the commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of Americans abroad.

In response to the escalating tensions, a contingent of U.S. Marines was deployed to Port-au-Prince to safeguard the U.S. Embassy, signaling a proactive measure to maintain diplomatic presence amidst the crisis.

Amidst the chaos, Cinotti remains resolute in her commitment to Haiti, urging continued support for the country’s recovery efforts. “The people in Haiti still need the love; they need your funds to missions,” she emphasized, highlighting the enduring solidarity with the Haitian people amidst adversity.

