Don't Talk About It, Be About It: Pastor Jamal Bryant Dares Pam Bondi To Arrest White Nationalist Disruptor







Pastor Jamal Bryant called out Pam Bondi after a “white evangelical nationalist” interrupted his church service.

On Feb. 1, the alleged agitator entered the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church to confront Pastor Bryant.

The pastor took to his self-titled podcast to discuss the “propaganda and disturbance.”

He called on Attorney General Pam Bondi to enforce the law to render consequences for what he deems to be “hate speech” spewed by the intruders.

“A white evangelical nationalist pastor had the audacity — he and his wife — to get out of his car… and for propaganda and disturbance, filmed themselves coming into our church using hate speech,” Bryant said. “And since you are against places of worship being disturbed… When is the arrest warrant?”

Bryant did not deny detractors the right to speak in opposition to his mission. He affirmed as much in his message, stating, “This is not about disagreement.”

However, Pastor Bryant believes the rant and intended “correction” by the intruders was “completely out of order” and a safety concern.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi has stated that America will not tolerate disturbances and threats against religious institutions, he questions Bondi’s lack of response.

“Since you are against places of worship being disturbed and this gentleman attempted to do it at a Black church, I want to know when is the arrest warrant.”

Bryant is referring to a Jan. 30 video message by Bondi, in which the attorney general vowed to “come after” those who interrupted religious worship.

“Make no mistake, under President Trump’s leadership and this administration, you have the right to worship freely and safely,” Bondi said. “And if I haven’t been clear already, if you violate that sacred right, we are coming after you.”

The video followed the arrest of former CNN journalist Don Lemon. As a now independent journalist, Lemon followed protestors into a church as they protested the pastor’s alleged involvement with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

