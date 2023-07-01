Patti LaBelle Gets Down To “Pony” At Usher’s Las Vegas Concert

Music icon Patti LaBelle got down at Usher’s concert in Las Vegas to Ginuwine’s “Pony.” At the June 29 concert, LaBelle was caught on video getting down to the R&B jam.

Patti Labelle at Usher’s MY WAY: THE LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY last night pic.twitter.com/9FdN1TvKjn — cj (@cjs_confessions) June 30, 2023

The “If You Only Knew” singer is the subject of several viral videos on Twitter. Each video shows her at Park MGM, dancing to the song on Thursday night during the concert’s intermission. LaBelle had her signature short blonde hair done up to the side and wore a stylish black and white top with black pants. As she sang along to Ginuwine’s hit, she showed off dangling earrings and wrist accessories. The crowd around her cheered and hyped her up as she got down.

One post was captioned, “Yassss!!! Patti Labelle was right behind us at the Usher concert last night❤️ She looks great! #usher #pattilabelle #lasvegas,”

Fans on social media couldn’t help but chime in and share how much they loved seeing LaBelle’s personality as “Pony” blasted over the concert hall’s speakers.

Not her conducting Pony like a choir?! 🥴🤣🤣 Love Ms. Labelle 🥰 — pretty em 💚 (@thepineapplepen) June 30, 2023

Baby auntie isn’t thinking about y’all, get low auntie — Monica_Access (@monica_access) June 30, 2023

I would have just screaming PATTTTIEEEE!!!! pic.twitter.com/77gOYIra3c — Skrawberrythickcake (@nicole_SMITTY) June 30, 2023

If ANYBODY’s gonna know how to have a good time, it’s Always PATTI. 🤎😭🤣✨ — MackyT1018 (@MackyT1018) June 30, 2023

Other comments on Instagram read, “She looks good and you have to give it up to the Patti! Wow she is moving and go get ‘em, Patti!”

Another user wrote, “Ms. Pattie can smack the heck out a piece of gum. Love her so much with her signature “tiny lil bird” move. #Icon.”