Patti LaBelle Spills The Tea On Aretha Franklin, Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion During ‘Drink Champs’

Music icon Patti LaBelle spilled the tea about several singers during her appearance on Drink Champs on July 30. LaBelle shared stories about her relationship with the late Aretha Franklin. She also gave her opinion about singers Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion.

LaBelle was asked by the Drink Champs hosts about the time Franklin sang at the Women of Soul concert at the White House in 2014 where it appeared the late singer snubbed LaBelle as she walked passed her. LaBelle, 78, explained that the two women loved each other and that Franklin hadn’t been feeling well that day.

“Me and Aretha, we were good, okay?” she said. “The time that she did the White House, she was not feeling great, okay? After the White House, we spoke on the phone — she called me because she was very interested in having her items in Walmart. We talked about food, we talked about recording together — this is after the White House. She always loved me. At the time, I don’t think she was feeling great.” She went on to say that Franklin requested that she sing Franklin’s song, “Ain’t No Way” at the Kennedy Center Honors awards in 1994.

“I sang ‘Ain’t No Way’ because she wanted me to,” said LaBelle. “She loved me. It wasn’t a love/hate, it was love, and when I’m not feeling well, you might get another side of Aretha. So that’s all it was, you guys. I never took it to heart. She’s my number one hero.”

LaBelle was also asked if she heard Cardi B’s song “WAP” featuring Stallion. LaBelle replied that she had, and her expression was hilarious.

“Yeah,” she said slowly. “I heard it and I said ‘Go girls!’ Oooo my God, they said it. They do it. And that’s what they do and people love it,” she said.

She went on to give flowers to the City Girls and became everyone’s favorite auntie when she told the room not to hide the reefer.

“Don’t get it twisted. I love those girls for what they do. The City Girls, they all got their own thing. Everybody is doing what they do… I took pictures with City Girls two weeks ago…I know what’s happenin’, so when you guys try to hide the blunts and the reefers from me, don’t hide. Do you.”