Peddle Your Way To Better Health With This Under-Desk Exercise Bike

The events that have unfolded during the past year and a half have forced a sizeable amount of the population to take a step back with their fitness goals. Although gyms have started to reopen their doors, there’s still a valid hesitancy to return to what was once normal pre-pandemic.

Company-enforced work-from-home orders have also presented challenges to those looking to maintain their fitness goals. Steps accumulated during the day around the office have been significantly reduced. And if you’re one of the people who either walked or biked to work, then…

Whether you’re back in the office or still working from home, the LifePro FlexCycle Under Desk Exercise Bike will either help you sustain already-established fitness goals or create new ones.

For a limited time, it’s available for only $149.97. Use coupon code FLEXCYCLE53 at checkout to get this product for $20 off.

As the product’s title suggests, this device is small enough to fit under a desk. At just over 18 pounds, you don’t have to worry about it being heavy to move if you’re looking to change your scenery when you bike.

The LifePro FlexCycle works just like a bike, and it comes with eight tension settings to make your workouts more difficult. A digital display is located in the center of the device, allowing you to monitor eight different workout statistics such as your speed, the number of strides, distance traveled, calories burned, and more.

The LifePro FlexCycle has received rave reviews on Amazon, as it currently has a rating of 4.6 stars on Amazon’s 5-star scale.

“It was easy to put together. Very easy to lift. Had a clicking noise when I first started but it went away. I use every day. I love it!” writes 5-star reviewer Sharon T.

Just because you might have taken a step back in your fitness goals doesn’t mean you can’t turn it around. The LifePro FlexCycle is just the device you need to begin. Purchase it today at its limited-time price.

Prices subject to change.