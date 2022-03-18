Petition Started to Remove Kanye West From Coachella Because of His ‘Harrassing’ Behavior

Kanye West‘s recent antics shouldn’t come without consequences according to a person who feels he should not be headlining the upcoming Coachella festival.

According to Page Six, a petition has been started to get Ye off the ticket as the headlining act. Kim Pete feels that the organizers of Coachella “should be ashamed of themselves” for letting Ye perform later this year.

The petition, simply titled, Remove Kanye from Coachella! calls for the removal of the Hip-Hop fashion desiger for the social media tactics he has been doing lately. Specifically his harassment of Kim Kardashian and her current beau, Pete Davidson.

“We have watched Kanye harass, manipulate, and hurt Kim, Pete, and others for over a year now. No one seems to want to stand up to him, and the ones that do, he puts under fire as well. Most recently, he has been threatening actual bodily harm on others. This is ridiculous that he is allowed to freely do this. Coachella (along with other brand names that are still working with him) should be ashamed of themselves and should not be giving him any more of a platform”

The petition has surpassed more than 5000 signatures.

After hurling a racially insensitive word at Comedy Central’s Trevor Noah after another Instagram rant, Kanye West was hit with a 24-hour suspension from social media platform Instagram, according to Variety.

The eccentric rapper has overstepped the platform’s policy regarding harassment. A Meta spokesperson has confirmed that the content he posted has been deleted for violating their hate speech, bullying, and harassment policies. Ye was restricted from posting, commenting, and sending DMs for 24 hours with this action. The restriction is due to repeatedly violating rules. The company will take additional measures if further violations occur.

Noah isn’t Ye’s only target as of recent. The rapper has gone after comedian D.L. Hughley after he commented on Ye’s harassment of Kardashian and Davidson. He stated in a recent interview that Ye’s tactics amount to stalking.