Pharrell Williams And Cam Kirk Studios Open ‘Billionaire Boys Club Lab’ In Atlanta

Pharrell Williams’ Billionaire Boys Club has teamed up with an Atlanta-based studio to help elevate creative expression in the bustling city.

Just last week Billionaire Boys Club announced its partnership with Cam Kirk Studios, the creative hub founded by notable Atlanta-based photographer and entrepreneur Cam Kirk, where photographers and creatives can go to sharpen their skills.

Together, the duo has unveiled the “Billionaire Boys Club Creator’s Lab,” a dedicated and permanent hub where creators can create and elevate their local community. Housed within Cam Kirk Studios, the new space will serve as a hive for innovation and learning with state-of-the-art Microsoft Surface devices, cutting-edge Adobe design suites, 3D machinery, gaming and streaming rooms, and more.

It was a partnership built over time with Kirk first working alongside BBC for years through numerous brand content ventures. Seeing Kirk’s talent and vision firsthand allowed Williams to confidently align his luxury streetwear brand with the six-year-old studio.

“To see my relationship with Billionaire Boys Club materialize into a Creators Lab at my studio is a dream come true,” Cam Kirk said.

“Cam Kirk Studios has always been a place to support creators and build community in Atlanta, and this partnership bolsters our commitment to fulfill that mission.”

The Billionaire Boys Club Creator’s Lab will also serve as an event space for immersive experiences. They will also host Club Talks highlighting Atlanta-based creatives, monthly night school weekend classes from beginner to advanced courses, E-Sports and gaming competitions, networking mixers, and more.

“Our main purpose of the lab is to continue to break down barriers that keep creators from being able to create,” Kirk told The Atlanta Voice.

“I know a lot of creators may not have the money to afford certain resources or have access to certain resources they need to continue to do what they do.”

The first on their list of immersive experiences will be the Pinterest Creator Residency from October 11 to October 13. Atlanta creatives were able to start booking space and scheduling time at the lab beginning October 2. The new creative hub will officially open its doors to the public on October 14.