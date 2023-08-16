Pharrell Covers GQ’s September Issue, Talks Future Of Fashion

Multifaceted artist and visionary Pharrell Williams is currently gracing the cover of GQ’s September issue. In the interview, he discussed all things art, specifically fashion and culture. The cover story, “Inside Pharrell’s World – And the New Era of Fashion He’s Leading,” goes deeper into what drives his inspiration as he takes on his latest role as the creative director for Menswear at Louis Vuitton.

The feature article centers around Pharrell’s new venture. Through in-depth discussions with GQ’s style editor, Noah Johnson, Williams invites the journalist to chat in intimate settings such as his studio and Virginia Beach home.

He reveals that he never believed he would get the chance to work with the revered French fashion house in such a capacity. The hip-hop artist and producer details that he was shocked at being offered the role once held by the late Virgil Abloh. Louis Vuitton executives knew to honor Abloh’s legacy, the role had to be given to a non-conventional applicant.

Williams elaborated that the Off-White luxury fashion brand founder was “special.” Abloh’s impact on the brand is still felt and seen within Louis Vuitton’s current line designed by Williams. Williams said he and Abloh are “collaborating in spirit” through this shared position. The 50-year-old maintains that he will continue to “pay homage” to the groundbreaking designer and his impact on the overall industry, especially through Louis Vuitton.

As he explains his goals with the fashion house, the award-winning record producer says he hopes that his work will produce growth, but not just in a typical facet.

“Growth and taste, growth and setting the bar, growth and exceeding standards. The money follows that” he says. “We’re not going to just do things just to make money, or else we’ll just keep making the same belts and sh-t. That’s not what I was brought here to do. I was brought here to shake the tree. That’s how you get the sweetest apples.”

The full interview is available to read now and is expected to hit newsstands on Aug. 29.

