Philadelphia Sheriff Lambasts ‘Wannabe’ ICE As ‘Fake Law Enforcement’ After Minneapolis Shooting

Philadelphia’s sheriff harshly criticized U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Jan. 9, denouncing the federal agency as “fake law enforcement” and warning that ICE agents who break the law in her city could face arrest, comments that follow a controversial fatal shooting by an ICE officer in Minneapolis.

Sheriff Rochelle Bilal’s remarks came during a news event in Philadelphia, where she aligned with District Attorney Larry Krasner in condemning ICE’s actions. Bilal said ICE officers are “made-up, fake, wannabe law enforcement” whose conduct violates both “legal law” and “moral law.” She asserted that if ICE agents commit crimes in Philadelphia, they would be subject to arrest and prosecution, declaring, “You don’t want this smoke, because we will bring it.”

Her comments reflect mounting backlash to the case in Minneapolis this week in which a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent fatally shot a woman during what federal authorities described as a ‘targeted immigration enforcement operation.’ Authorities identified the woman as Reneé Nicole Good, and the Department of Homeland Security has said the agent acted in ‘self-defense’ after the vehicle reportedly blocked officers and posed a threat. Many who viewed the video, including current lawmakers, disagree.

Bilal and Krasner were joined by immigration advocacy groups and community leaders who have criticized ICE’s role in local communities and called for tighter oversight or abolition of the agency. Protesters held vigils and expressed broader concerns about federal immigration enforcement practices, urging officials to uphold sanctuary city policies and protect residents from what they view as heavy-handed actions by federal agents.

Philadelphia Assistant District Attorney Caleb Arnold and other speakers emphasized that ICE agents do not have unrestricted authority to detain U.S. citizens without proper legal justification, underscoring legal complexities around immigration enforcement.

The dispute highlights growing tensions between local officials and federal immigration authorities, particularly in the wake of high-profile use-of-force incidents that have drawn national scrutiny and sparked broader debates over policing, civil liberties, and jurisdictional authority.

