Philander Smith College Approved To Offer First Master’s Degree Program

Philander Smith College (PSC) has received approval from its accrediting body, the Higher Learning Commission (HLC), to officially become a graduate degree-granting institution.

The College’s Master of Business Administration (MBA) program was approved by the HLC’s Institutional Actions Council in November 2022.

“On the heels of the 145th anniversary of Philander Smith College, we are elated about this milestone announcement. When our 10-Year-Long-Range Strategic Plan was implemented six years ago, one of our key goals was to establish an MBA program. Thus, I am tremendously proud that our team – led by Dr. Cedric Stone, Division of Business Administration Chair – helped make possible the historic pivot in our status from college to university,” said Roderick L. Smothers, Sr., president of Philander Smith College.

An initial cohort of 25 students is expected to launch the 36-credit hour program when it begins in May 2023. With options for online and in-person classes, concentration areas will include project management and management, according to a press release.

“We are excited that PSC will hold the distinction as the only historically black college in Central Arkansas to offer an MBA degree,” said President Smothers. “For the busy working professional, ours is an accelerated program that will allow students to matriculate in as little as 12 months. Additionally, our project management track will be offered fully online, and for students who desire an on-campus experience, we will have a more traditional accelerated format focused on general business management.”

Applications for the new MBA program are slated to open on February 1, 2023. For more information, visit www.Philander.edu or contact PSC’s Division of Business Administration at (501) 370-5360.