Kiyomi McMiller Signs First High School NIL Deal with Jordan Brand

Naysayers called her a “ball hog” and said she was “doing too much,” but her hard work is leading her straight to the top.

Point guard Kiyomi McMiller has become the first high schooler to sign a name, image, and likeness (NIL) deal with the popular Jordan Brand.

Nike announced that McMiller is a top-ranked athlete in her recruiting class and her deal makes her only the second athlete to sign with the brand.

“It’s a dream come true being with the brand that stands for the same passion that I have for the game. I look forward to encouraging basketball players to use their creativity and platform to define their purpose,” McMiller said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kiyomi McMiller (@kiyomi_mcmiller32)

McMiller joins recent signee Kiki Rice as the second addition to the Jordan Brand‘s list of student-athletes.

“The Silver Spring, MD–born guard is one of the top-ranked players in her recruiting class. Known for her skilled ball handling and scoring ability. McMiller joins the Jordan Brand as its first high school NIL athlete as she paves the way for the next generation of athletes,” the Jordan Brand announced in a statement about the 5’8 point guard.

According to Business of College Sports, McMiller credited her parents Mike and Ravilia, for her talents on the court. They both coached at Montgomery College from 2007-2009, and McMiller’s dad joined the Life Center Academy in Burlington, NJ, as an assistant coach where the point guard is starting her first season.

“I’m inspired by both of my parents. I get my creativity from my dad and my grandmother, which carries over to my dribbling,” McMiller said. “I’m always in the gym with my mom and dad working on my game.”

Reportedly, McMiller is the No. 6 recruit in the class of 2024. Out of the recruiting classes of 2023 and 2024, the top-ranked point guard has been named the superlative, “Best Ballhandler,” by ESPN.

The Jordan Brand expects McMiller to pave the way for the generations to follow.