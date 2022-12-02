Oklahoma Man Arrested After Family Monopoly Game Turns Violent

Officials announced the arrest of a man whose heated dispute over a Monopoly game escalated to gunfire during Thanksgiving weekend in Tulsa, OK.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers were called after shots rang out at a house on Saturday, Nov. 26, near 4th Place and 91st E. Avenue. Officials said the caller stated that John Armstrong allegedly pulled a gun on two family members during a drunken game night.

“The entire family had been drinking, and they were playing Monopoly,” Tulsa Police Department Officer Danny Bean told Newsweek.

“An argument broke out during this during this game-playing and drinking between our suspect and the stepfather and stepsibling.”

After reportedly knocking over the Monopoly board and turning over furniture, another family member told Armstrong and his stepfather to take their disagreement outside, where things escalated further.

The caller told authorities that Armstrong reportedly chased both victims down the street with a gun and fired a shot at them toward the ground.

“Maybe he would make them think he was more capable of doing something else just by firing one round off,” Bean told Newsweek.

“I’m sure it was some sort of act of intimidation.”

Bean told the outlet that, in his experience, such family disputes increase over the holidays — even if he had never seen a shooting break out over Monopoly.

Once authorities arrived at the scene, Armstrong was taken into police custody.

Officials confirmed that during the outside altercation, Armstrong suffered a cut to his head before he pulled out a pistol and chased his stepfather and stepsister down the street at gunpoint.

Armstrong later admitted to firing one round, according to police.

Newsweek reported that officers believe Armstrong hid the pistol before they arrived, and the gun was not located.

He was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon.