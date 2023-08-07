Woman Sues Popeyes Employees For Attack That Left Her With Bald Spots

Popeyes is facing a lawsuit after a woman was attacked in an altercation with employees at one of the restaurant’s Metro Atlanta locations. The victim claims the assault left her partially bald when she attempted to “simply” get food for her children.

In September 2022, Denetra Dawson arrived at the Popeyes on Cleveland Avenue in Southwest Atlanta. After claiming her order was incorrect, tensions escalated in the drive-thru line as the mother alleges she was subsequently attacked in the exchange. As reported by Fox 5 Atlanta, Dawson says the incident caused bruises on her body, with employees snatching pieces of her hair out, leaving her bald in some areas of her head.

The ordeal scared Dawson to the point where she was unsure if she’d make it out alive, claiming that the employees opened her car door to jump into the vehicle to fight her.

“I didn’t even think I was going to make it back to my kids,” she shared.

Dawson is suing the three employees involved in the assault and seeking damages from the food company itself. The David Bozeman Law Firm is representing her on claims of negligence by Popeyes’ upper management due to the manager of the Cleveland Ave locale having a known criminal history.

“This incident is an outrageous example of Popeyes’ failure to prioritize customer safety and well-being,” shared a statement.

“By hiring a manager with a history of violence, Popeyes exhibited a reckless disregard for the safety of their patrons. The manager and two employees exited Popeyes and violently attacked her inside her car. We are resolute in our commitment to holding the restaurant accountable for their actions and seeking justice for our client.”

However, Popeyes responded to these claims, confirming the assault did occur but that those directly overseeing followed the proper steps in handling it, stating they have “no tolerance for violence” at any of their nationwide locations. Despite this insistence, the fast food chain has been a hotspot for issues throughout the years.

The lawsuit remains ongoing as Dawson seeks justice for her physical and emotional turmoil.

RELATED CONTENT: Popeyes Restaurant Shut Down After Teen Employees Claim They Skipped Class And Worked Late