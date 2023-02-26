Woman Allegedly Crashes Her SUV Into Popeyes Because She Didn’t Receive Any Biscuits

She was upset because her order was missing biscuits, so she allegedly drove her SUV into the Popeyes building.

According to WJBF, Belinda H. Miller, of August, Ga., allegedly crashed her SUV through the wall of a Georgia Popeyes and continued to force her SUV into the wall after the initial crash.

Police were called to the scene at 7:45 p.m. after receiving calls about an accident and possible injuries.

WJBF also reports that Miller’s order was corrected and that she was given biscuits before allegedly driving her SUV into the building.

According to an incident report obtained by WJBF, a witness who was waiting in line with Miller told them to hurry and get their order, and an employee was allegedly standing near the front of the building when Miller ran her SUV into the building.

Miller was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and first-degree criminal damage to property, and booked into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center. According FoX 5 Atlanta, Miller’s bail was set at $4,000.