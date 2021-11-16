Biden Signs Order To Address Violence Against Native Americans

President Joe Biden signed an executive order Monday directing federal agencies including Homeland Security to create a strategy to address a ‘crisis of violence’ against Native Americans.
The order tasks the DOJ, Interior and Homeland Security to address and create a strategy in 240 days for specific law enforcement issues and to provide tribal nations with support in implementing tribally centered responses as well,” to combat violence against Native communities. Additionally, the Department of Health and Human Services will be tasked with developing plans for violence prevention and victim support.
Along with Biden during the announcement was his wife Jill, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Department of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas.