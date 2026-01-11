News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Presidential ‘Doomsday Plane’ Lands At LAX Airport, Ignites Conspiracy Theories While the plane was to carry Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to an event, the plane's sighting still sparked concern.







The presidential “Doomsday Plane” recently landed at LAX airport, leaving internet users to speculate on the ominous sighting.

According to TMZ, the aircraft, formally named Boeing E-4 Advanced Airborne Command Post, left the Los Angeles facility Jan. 8. The plane itself is a Boeing E-4B Nightwatch, first deployed to the U.S. Air Force in January 1980.

“In case of national emergency or destruction of ground command and control centers, the aircraft provides a highly survivable command, control and communications center to direct U.S. forces, execute emergency war orders, and coordinate actions by civil authorities,” as detailed by the military branch on its website.

Alongside footage of its landing, an X user also emphasized the plane’s existence seeks to ensure the U.S. government remains operational during a “worst-case crisis.”

🚨🇺🇸 “DOOMSDAY PLANE” SPOTTED LEAVING LAX



The presidential “Doomsday Plane” was spotted taxiing and departing LAX.



This aircraft is basically a flying command center built to keep the U.S. government running during a worst-case crisis, even if ground systems are hit.



No… pic.twitter.com/AzbyMufVGD — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 9, 2026

What’s believed to be the first appearance in its 51-year flying history, the Boeing 747 E-4B Nightwatch, also known as the “Doomsday Plane,” showed up at LAX during Thursday’s Airline Videos Live broadcast and will most likely be the highlight of 2026! pic.twitter.com/wvc39ypRnP — AIRLINE VIDEOS (@airlinevideos) January 9, 2026

The Los Angeles Times reported that the flight transported Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to Southern California for his “Arsenal of Freedom” tour.

Therefore, keeping the plane in good standards may require some occasion lift-offs. However, given the tumultuous geo-political climate toady, its appearance in the skies has ruffled some anxious Americans about a possible World War III.

Despite the explanation of its LAX landing, online conspiracists continued to ponder over what the plane’s appearance could still signal. As the U.S. conflict with Venezuela continues to escalate, some believe its publicized landing meant to send a message to other nations.

People are freaking out because the “Doomsday Plane” was spotted landing at LAX. That’s pretty rare — but that aircraft is often flying all over the place. That’s not rare. Was this definitely a message? Absolutely. pic.twitter.com/xwzL86gZXz — Dave McCulloch 🇺🇸 (@dtmcculloch) January 9, 2026

“…That aircraft is often flying all over the place. That’s not rare. Was this definitely a message? Absolutely,” expressed one user.

Beyond its more casual usage, the Air Force also keeps the “Doomsday Plane” in existence at all times in case of extreme emergency. The aircraft can even withstand electromagnetic pulse and nuclear effects. It seats up to 111 people, and includes a command work area, conference room, briefing room, an operations team work area.

