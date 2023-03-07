Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Listed As ‘TBD’ to King Charles’ Coronation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have finally received their invitations to King Charles’ upcoming coronation in London.

Reps for the world-famous couple confirmed the distant royals received “email correspondence” from the king’s office about the coronation, the Associated Press reported. But considering all the bad blood between Harry and his family, joining in the jubilation is still up in the air.

“An immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time,” the source said.

The coronation for King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will take place at London’s Westminster Abbey on May 6, according to E! News. The ceremony follows his official ascendance to the throne after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth in September 2022.

Everyone from the royal family is expected to be in attendance, including King Charles’ son and daughter-in-law Prince William and Kate Middleton. Many have speculated if Prince Harry and Markle will attend considering the coronation falls on their son Archie Harrison’s fourth birthday.

Prince Harry and Markle have been living in California with their son and 21-month-old daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana, after fleeing London in response to a media smear campaign they addressed in their Netflix special, Harry and Meghan.

Between the interviews the couple has done, the Netflix special, and Harry’s memoir, Spare, where he revealed a lot of the royal family business, the tension between the exiled couple and the royals is at an all-time high.

In January, Harry said he was undecided about attending his father’s coronation but noted there is “a lot that can happen between now and then.”

“But the door is always open,” Harry told ITV. “The ball is in their court.”

“There’s a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it.”